Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have commented on BPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

BPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 692,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.10. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.86 million. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

