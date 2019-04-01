Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.90

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$62.90 and last traded at C$62.84, with a volume of 327657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Timothy Robert Price sold 100,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.76, for a total value of C$6,176,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,957,312.82.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

