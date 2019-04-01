Brokers Set Expectations for Amaya Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amaya in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Amaya’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Amaya alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Amaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Amaya has a 52-week low of C$15.85 and a 52-week high of C$33.80.

Amaya (TSE:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$862.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.15 million.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Amaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.