Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Friday, March 29th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.32.

FIVE opened at $124.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 739,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after buying an additional 322,174 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 417,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,720,000 after buying an additional 286,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

