Brokerages Set Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) PT at $25.43

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

TGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $487,983,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Brauchle sold 7,457 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $177,178.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 679,417 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,524 and sold 46,405,689 shares valued at $488,446,299. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGE stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

