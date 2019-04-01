Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) PT at $64.11

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

SIX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 875,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, VP Brett Petit sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $72,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,568,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536,851 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,852.4% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,033,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 998,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,458,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

