Brokerages Set Presidio Inc (PSDO) Target Price at $16.75

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Presidio in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Presidio stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 1,400,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.55 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $60,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000,000 shares of company stock worth $136,682,500 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Presidio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Presidio by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Presidio during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Presidio during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

