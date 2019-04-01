Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Target Price at $60.43

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

MTZ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,117. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

