Brokerages Set Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Target Price at $34.33

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,999. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,280,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 205,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after acquiring an additional 203,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

