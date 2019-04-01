Brokerages Set Denny’s Corp (DENN) Target Price at $19.33

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,506. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 302,473 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.18. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

