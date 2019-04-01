Brokerages Set Denny’s Corp (DENN) Target Price at $19.33

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, February 11th.
In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,506. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.18. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $18.94.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
Featured Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.