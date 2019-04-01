Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce sales of $18.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $10.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $98.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.27 million to $127.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $206.21 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $257.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of RARE opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 711.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

