Brokerages Expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) to report sales of $16.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $16.89 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $12.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $78.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.38 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.36 million, with estimates ranging from $90.71 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 357,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,534. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 79.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

