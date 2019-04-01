Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.75). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 15,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Usman Nabi bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. 424,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $73.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

