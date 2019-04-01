Brokerages Expect Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $372,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,155 shares of company stock worth $7,963,923. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $4,419,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $27,223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

