Brokerages Expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GFED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 3,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

