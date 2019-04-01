Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.43 Million

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $628.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.02 million. First Solar reported sales of $567.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $64,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,662 shares of company stock valued at $458,862. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,576,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $321,670,000 after acquiring an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 523.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $77,966,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $52.84 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

