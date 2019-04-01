Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $811.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $832.51 million. Trimble posted sales of $742.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.82 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TRMB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.18. Trimble has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

In other news, insider Ronald Bisio sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 13,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $526,903.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,053 shares of company stock valued at $24,047,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 71,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

