Brokerages Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Superior Industries International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

SUP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,770. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 438.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 206,809 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

