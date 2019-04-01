Brokerages Anticipate PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. PS Business Parks posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.48). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 54.82%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $390,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $455,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,705,000. Man Group plc raised its position in PS Business Parks by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 252,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.50. 86,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,932. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $109.94 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.