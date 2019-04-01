Brokerages Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $2.54. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $11.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $12.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,458. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.