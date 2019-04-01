Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the highest is ($1.04). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 1,983.58%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million.

LJPC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.43 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, COO Jennifer Carver bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,089.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $6,981,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,411,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

