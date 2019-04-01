Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.12 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

GPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 5,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The firm has a market cap of $367.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $249,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

