Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $156.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.50 million and the highest is $158.40 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $709.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $715.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $774.03 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Fox Factory stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $455,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $293,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $749,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,395 shares of company stock worth $12,731,021. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

