Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

EPIX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.55.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

