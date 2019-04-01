Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.08 Million

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to report sales of $557.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.30 million to $565.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $374.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Energizer has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

