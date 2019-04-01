Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Billion

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.08 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.30 billion to $29.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.18 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.