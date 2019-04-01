Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.08 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.30 billion to $29.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.18 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

