Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.57 billion and the highest is $7.92 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $7.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $32.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $33.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.14 billion to $35.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.78. 4,606,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $107.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.