Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $103.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-stake-lowered-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.