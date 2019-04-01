British Land Company PLC (BLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.63 ($8.27).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on British Land in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Get British Land alerts:

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £13,858.60 ($18,108.72). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Insiders acquired 2,683 shares of company stock worth $1,430,839 over the last three months.

British Land stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 595.40 ($7.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 703 ($9.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.