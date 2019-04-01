Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) will announce sales of $111.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $113.00 million. Bridgepoint Education reported sales of $118.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will report full-year sales of $443.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.60 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $459.50 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgepoint Education.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

BPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,478. Bridgepoint Education has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at $693,452.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPI. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Bridgepoint Education by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bridgepoint Education in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

