Brickblock Trading Up 36.9% This Week (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $18,514.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006848 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00170219 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001293 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

