Bremer Trust National Association Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bremer Trust National Association grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $237.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $214.00 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

