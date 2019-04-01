Bowhead (AHT) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Bowhead token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Bowhead has a total market cap of $194,990.00 and $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.03404829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00115583 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bowhead Profile

Bowhead is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com . Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

