Bottos Reaches One Day Volume of $430,240.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Bottos has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $430,240.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $705.44 or 0.17022857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00066261 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001392 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LBank, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

