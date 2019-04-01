Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns Sells 7,555 Shares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.93, for a total transaction of C$309,217.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$336,230.09.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$40.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.50 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.11.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

