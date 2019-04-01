Bluzelle Reaches Market Cap of $13.42 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $1.39 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.09 or 0.17364247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001365 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011453 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,678,035 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

