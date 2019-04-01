Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.67

Media stories about Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bloomsbury Publishing earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Monday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52-week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.32.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

