Blockpool (BPL) Reaches Market Cap of $168,734.00

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Blockpool has traded flat against the dollar. Blockpool has a market capitalization of $168,734.00 and $0.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpool alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016606 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000655 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Blockpool Profile

BPL is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool . The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.