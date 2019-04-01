BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00433602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.01594875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00240059 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006993 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003490 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol launched on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

