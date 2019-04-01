BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 456.50 ($5.96). The company had a trading volume of 12,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,563. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 12 month low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 461.45 ($6.03).

Get BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst alerts:

In other BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst news, insider Craig Cleland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £23,900 ($31,229.58).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/blackrock-latin-american-inv-tst-plc-brla-increases-dividend-to-0-09-per-share.html.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.