BlackRock Inc. Acquires 259,511 Shares of FGL Holdings (FG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,939,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,511 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of FGL worth $79,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FGL by 379.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 485,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FGL during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FGL by 346.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 906,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 703,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in FGL by 149.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 388,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGL stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.01. FGL Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. FGL had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on FGL in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

