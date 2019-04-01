BlackRock Inc. Acquires 241,620 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.28% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $81,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,141,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,383,448 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

In related news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NYSE DO opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/blackrock-inc-acquires-241620-shares-of-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.