BlackBerry (BB) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $9.63. 10,911,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,779. BlackBerry has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 2.07.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

