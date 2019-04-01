Blackbaud (BLKB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In other news, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $58,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

