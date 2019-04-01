Bioventix (BVXP) PT Raised to GBX 3,700 at FinnCap

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) had its price objective hoisted by FinnCap from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BVXP opened at GBX 3,808 ($49.76) on Friday. Bioventix has a twelve month low of GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,060 ($53.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $195.80 million and a PE ratio of 35.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

