BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $56,704,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $7,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

