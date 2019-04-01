Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of BIG opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 186,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

