Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of BIG opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 186,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Big Lots by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.