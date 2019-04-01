BidaskClub Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX opened at $10.75 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.