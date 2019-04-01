BidaskClub Downgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Sell

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $23.67 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $385.89 million, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $217.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 467.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

