Berenberg Bank Upgrades ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) to Hold

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROYMY stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

